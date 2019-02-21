Eric Eisner has given Kenny Jackett and his Pompey players a vote of confidence.

The Blues director firmly believes in the manager and his troops following the poor run of results.

Pompey have had their automatic promotion hopes significantly dented after failing to win in their past seven League One games.

That form has resulted in them surrendering top spot and slip to fourth in the division.

With 13 games remaining this season, the Blues face an uphill task if they’re to reach the Championship.

However, Eisner has pledged his support behind Jackett, his staff and the dressing room.

And he’s confident owner Tornante can Pompey ‘back to its glory brick by brick.’

On Twitter, he said: ‘While the results over the last few games sting us all. I still believe in our manager, our management, our lads, our fans.

‘Yes I trust the process, yes we are building this club back to its glory brick by brick. And we will roll on as a TEAM because that’s what Pompey does!’

Angst among the Fratton faithful has grown that Pompey will miss out on promotion this campaign.

But there are large sections of fans who are firmly behind the long-term process at Fratton Park given what occurred in recent times.

Jez Seaburg

Are some fans really having a pop. Ridiculous top 4 all season, all clubs go through dodgy spell.

Look at two years ago calling for Paul Cook to go. Due to a bad run. Look what happened

Shaw Swanton

We haven't been out of the top 4 all season, and still in with a great chance of promotion had a decent cup run and in the semi final of the mickey mouse cup.... There isn't a fan around that wouldn't of taken that at the start..... Were these moaners not around when we fell through the leagues and almost out of the football league all together just a few years ago



Steve Burghard

I can't believe some of the comments here. We got moans that we weren't hearing from the owners and then, when we do, we get moans that the owners are fully behind the manager which, apparently, means they don't want promotion.

Where were those people when we were doing well, as I assume they thought the same then?

A league season is a marathon not a sprint. Let's see where we are in May eh?

Cavan McGrath

Kenny is going to be here for a long time he is building the club from the bottom as well it doesn’t show on the pitch but if you look at the bigger picture we are on our way back but not as quick as some people want

Andy Peckham

Great job being done at the club

Robert Blyth

In the Eisners I trust. This season we have been victims of our own success. I am just as guilty in my frustrations. My posts have sometimes been less than constructive. The promises and the long term strategy have not changed.

Our expectations of immediate success have. Not saying we won't be promoted but we have to realign our expectations. PUP.

Chris Dowden-smith

We're all hurting a tad of late.... But in reality are Pompey anywhere ready for the Championship??? Nope! None of the promoted teams (that breezed league 1) are doing well in the Championship.. with far bigger budgets than Pompey.

Nigel Oliver

The shame of it is that he's had to say this. Stuff getting posted about owners, manager, team and individual players is disgusting.

We've had a great season for an average side. Were always going to be lucky to get play offs and here we are right in it. One player stood out because he was a class above, but not our player. I believe in the plan, the management and our future. I

Phil Turvey

The frustrating thing about this run is that when we get the ball down and move teams around we look a threat. Our most threatening moments on Tuesday were when we got Walkes free and when Curtis was looking to pass.

Andy Ricketts

So would you rather have owners who splash the cash, have soaring wages, get this club back into debt in a higher league, and then go back to what we used to be like?

Portsmouth FC is a project, they want to be successful in the long run, not just short term, these things take time, they've sorted out the health and safety issues within the stadium, great new kit supplier, bringing in some brilliant players either on loan or bargain buys.

Let's get behind them and the football club and be the supportive fans that we are known for!!!