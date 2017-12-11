Great Pompey spoilt the party this time - it was well deserved

Have your say

Victory at Charlton gave me and a few others a little bit of redemption.

We managed to spoil their party on the 25th anniversary of their return to The Valley.

There was a big deal made of the occasion, like there was when we couldn’t quite pick up a result a quarter of a century ago.

The boys were decent value for their win this time, with a real fighting performance in what was a good game of football.

Charlton deserve credit for their contribution to the game. They are a decent side.

But we stood up to the challenge they offered and deserved the win on chances.

The delivery from Gareth Evans was fantastic for the goal. When you have good quality from free-kicks and corners like that you can cause all sorts of problems.

There were good performances from the lads all over the park.

Brandon Haunstrup was outstanding. I don’t want to put the mockers on the lad, but he’s looking more assured and confident all of the time.

Then there was Luke McGee, whose save late on ensured we picked up the three points.

You get rubbish about that’s what keepers are paid for, but it was a great save.

We managed the game well and quietened the crowd down.

Ironically, the penalty worked against us, after Brett Pitman missed it and gave them a lift.

As for our fans, I’m running out of superlatives to describe them. I think I’m going to need to invent some new words!

When they are in the kind of mood the 3,800-plus fans were on Saturday there’s no one better.

We’re on a decent little run now and credit to Kenny Jackett for that. He’s got on with things methodically and without histrionics.

We saw last season how quickly things can gather pace. Who knows where this run can take us?

The players also deserve credit for all the spare time they’ve been giving up to take part in various visits of late.

We’ve already had our trips to Jack’s Place, Naomi House, the cancer ward at Southampton General and Queen Alexandra Hospital.

There’s been dinners for various charities and supporters’ groups, too, with more to come.

The players are all very engaged and it’s worth highlighting their efforts.