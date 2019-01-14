Green can still be central attacking hit for Portsmouth

Andre Green can still succeed in a central attacking role at Pompey.

Kenny Jackett believes Green can still be a strong influence being utilised through the middle in his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Pompey loanee Andre Green. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett opted to bring the Aston Villa loanee in his starting XI and use Gareth Evans in a deeper midfield role against Blackpool last weekend.

The 20-year-old couldn’t influence the game, however, as his team fell to a weak 1-0 loss to the Seasiders.

Green was taken off for Andy Cannon after 64 minutes, with the new boy injecting some life into his side.

The start for the England under-20 international followed a match-winning appearance off the bench at Norwich in the FA Cup, when he got the only goal of the game in stoppage time.

Some fans have questioned Green’s suitability to playing in a central role, when largely operating out wide in his career. Jackett pointed out he shone when being used there at Carrow Road.

The Pompey boss feels he has the minerals to respond to the Blackpool disappointment and can still be effective using his pace in the central role.

Jackett said: ‘He definitely can (bounce back).

‘We’ve been working on ways to get Green into the team, because he’s made a very good contribution.

‘At Norwich he came on and looked quite a natural in that position. It didn’t quite work out for him this time around. It was a frustrating day. But getting into the game on a consistent basis in League One is a difficult thing to do.’