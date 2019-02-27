Greg Halford joins Aberdeen as Portsmouth must look elsewhere to solve defensive injury headache

Have your say

Greg Halford won’t be arriving at Pompey to solve the defensive injury troubles after Christian Burgess was taken off last night.

The former Pompey player had intimated he would be interested in a return to Fratton Park.

But he has now joined Aberdeen on a deal until the end of the season.

He had been linked with the Blues as a free agent after leaving Cardiff City in the summer.

Many Fratton fans were keen to see him return to the club.

Meanwhile, Pompey are braced to be without centre-back Burgess for the match against Bradford on Saturday.

He went off with an ankle injury during the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final win against Bury.

It is another blow for Kenny Jackett after Burgess had stepped in for the injured Jack Whatmough and impressed with his recent displays in the heart of the Pompey defence.

Midfielder Tom Naylor is in the frame to play at centre-back against Bradford.