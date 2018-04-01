Grigg a doubt for Cook’s return to Pompey

Will Grigg is an injury doubt for Wigan’s trip to Pompey.

The 19-goal striker, who netted the winner in the Latics’ famous FA Cup fifth-round win over Premier League champions-elect Manchester City earlier this season, was substituted at half-time in his side’s 3-0 victory over Oldham on Good Friday.

The Northern Ireland international has been suffering with a calf complaint in recent weeks.

Paul Cook, who returns to Fratton Park for the first time since leaving the Blues last summer for the DW Stadium, admitted he replaced Grigg with James Vaughan as a precaution.

He told Wigan’s website: ‘Will has been struggling with his calf lately and he proposed to come off at half-time.

‘He is having a great season and scored a quality first goal, the last thing we want would be to lost Will for the rest of the season.

‘So it was a precautionary one, especially with having the likes of Devante Cole and Vaughany on the bench.’