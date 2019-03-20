Elliott Hoye saluted Nicholas Adams for stepping up at late notice but declared: now it’s onto the next opponent.

The flyweight delivered a first-round submission victory in the co-main event of Shock N Awe 29 on Saturday.

Hoye, who trains at Fratton’s Gym 01, was scheduled to face experienced Frenchman Sami Yahia at Portsmouth Guildhall – but he pulled out six days beforehand.

Adams was the only charge from more than 50 people approached to step up, making his professional debut in the process.

And the gulf in skill levels between the two was clear.

Hoye dominated the bout before finishing it via rear naked choke to move his unbeaten record to 4-0.

Despite being expected to win, the Brighton-born talent didn’t feel any more pressure on him.

And he’s delighted to have picked up his first success of 2019.

Hoye said: ‘He wanted to fight and didn’t just lay down.

‘I could feel he wanted to engage when we were grappling and he wanted to hit some stuff.

‘He was awkward but I do this every day and you can’t mess around with stuff like this.

‘He took the fight on short notice – fair play because we had a lot of people who didn’t take the fight.

‘I had the opportunity to compete, went out there and did it – now it’s onto the next one.

‘It wasn’t necessarily the skill factor but how much resistance he was going to put up to be able to match me.

‘But he didn’t have that next level that I’m capable of competing at.

‘It was one of those fights when you don’t doubt yourself but have to win because he took it on short notice and on paper I was meant to win.

‘At the same time, why be nervous? If it was in the gym then I’d show the same levels.

‘I don’t feel the pressure too much. A fight is a fight, I know the skill level I have and just had to go out there and put it against his.

‘Nervousness doesn’t play into it too much because ultimately it doesn’t impact the end result and it’s just wasted energy.

‘I enjoyed myself, enjoyed that I sold 60 tickets and won in front of a packed arena.’

Hoye is back in action when he faces Mitchell Johnson for the Victory Fights flyweight title at Brighton’s Hilton Hotel on April 20.

And he intends to stay plenty active throughout the year.

‘It’s the first win of the year and now there’s a few lined up,’ added Hoye.

‘It’s nice to be in that mindset of staying active and competing.

‘As well as I’m in shape then I’m ready to go and beat some guys.’