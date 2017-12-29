Hasselbaink focused on Pompey trip

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is refusing to be distracted by the January transfer window ahead of Northampton Town’s trip to Pompey tomorrow.

The relegation-threatened Cobblers sit 22nd in League One and have the worst goal difference in the division.

Hasselbaink, who took charge at Sixfields in September, is expected to strengthen when the transfer window opens in three days’ time in a bid to climb out of the drop zone.

Nevertheless, the Northampton manager is adamant his focus is on the clash against the Blues at Fratton Park.

He told the Northampton Chronicle: ‘It’s not important at this time.

‘We need to concentrate on Portsmouth and try to get maximum points and then think about the next one. January is still far away.’

The Cobblers travel to the south coast on the back of a 3-0 Boxing Day defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

But Hasselbaink, whose side defeated Kenny Jackett’s men 3-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, insists his troops will be ready for the battle against in-form Pompey.

He added: ‘It won’t be a problem to motivate, I think we will motivate ourselves and that shouldn’t be a problem.

‘We’ve got some difficult matches ahead of us and we need to regroup and try to improve performances.’