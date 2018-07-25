Hat-trick hero backed to add goals to Pompey midfield

Have your say

Adam May possesses the goal-scoring credentials to add firepower to Pompey’s central midfield.

That’s the verdict of Mark Kelly after watching the teenager claim a superb hat-trick in last night’s 5-1 thumping of Bognor.

May opened the Nyewood Lane scoring in the third minute – and completed his treble after 47 minutes.

Without a first-team goal in 25 appearances, the midfielder demonstrated his goal-scoring credentials for a Pompey XI against the non-league Rocks.

Academy boss Kelly has overseen May’s rise through the Fratton Park ranks after arriving at the age of seven.

And he has no doubt the 19-year-old can bring goals into Kenny Jackett’s set-up.

Kelly said: ‘Adam’s scored hat-tricks before in the youth team.

‘He was down at Brighton early yesterday and played a little part in the first-team friendly as well, so had a long day but that was some good quality from him last night.

‘The first goal especially was very, very good. He’s taken the first touch from across him and produced a great finish.

‘He’s turning into the footballer I know he is – so we’ve just got to be patient with him.

‘Adam was very young when I first saw him. We had a lot of these babies in during the Premier League days.

‘They are 10 years in the building and a lot of people don’t see them until they are out on the park.

‘He can open up play, he can build things, he can score goals.

‘I’ve seen him score goals from 30 yards, 20 yards, five yards – he’s got that in his range as well.

‘He just needs to home in, develop that part of his game and add it to the first team.

‘Against Bognor he was comfortable.

‘He led it, he was neat and tidy, very good, very controlled and used the ball cleverly at times.

‘He’s a good footballer who can score goals.’

Pompey drew 1-1 at Brighton yesterday morning as they began a busy schedule of two matches in a day.

Gareth Evans was missing from Jackett’s squad for that encounter, although featured at Nyewood Lane.

Kelly added: ‘Gaz has not been very well and is coming back from a bit of an illness.

‘Last night was great for him. You’ve seen how much work we got out of him. It was really, really good.

‘And Christian (Burgess) again applied himself very, very well. It’s good to get minutes under his belt.

‘Luke McGee was another. All the pros approached it the right way and did the right things.’