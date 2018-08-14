Haunstrup: Advancing in Carabao Cup would give Pompey chance to test ourselves

Have your say

Brandon Haunstrup is hoping Pompey progress in the Carabao Cup tonight so they can test themselves against better opposition.

The Blues host AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the competition at Fratton Park tonight (7.45pm).

A victory for Kenny Jackett's side would see them advance into the second stage where they could potentially draw a Premier League or Championship outfit.

Last season, Pompey crashed out of the tournament at the first hurdle against Cardiff. The Bluebirds subsequently clinched promotion to the top flight last term.

And facing that calibre of opponent is what Haunstrup wants to go up against to bolster his development.

The left-back said: 'Whether it's in the league, lesser opposition or better opposition, you'll always try to play your best.

'It's nice in cups that you could play better teams if you progress.

'Against Cardiff last year we did quite well and it was a good test for us.

'My progress has been steady and they're the opportunities you want to get.

'I think I've equipped myself quite well in them.

'Those games make you think what you have got to do to get to that level.

'There's a step up to the Championship and then a big step up to the Premier League.'

The Carabao Cup – then called the Capital One Cup – was the platform that provided Haunstrup with his Pompey bow three years ago.

He made his debut for his boyhood club in the Blues' 2-1 victory over Derby in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

It's an occasion the Waterlooville talent will never forget.

'It brings back a few memories for me,' added Haunstrup.

'When I was 18, I played against Derby and that was on Sky Sports - that was massive.

'It's something I will never forget.

'But every opportunity I get to play in, I try to do my best.

'I've played in the FA Cup as well and every opportunity you play in you treat it as the same.'