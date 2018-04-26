Haunstrup feels right at home on other flank

Have your say

Pompey youngster feels right at home on opposite flank

The academy product featured in a right-back role for 21 minutes in Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to Charlton on Saturday.

After Nathan Thompson was taken off at half-time with a groin injury, Dion Donohue dropped from central midfield to left-back.

As a result, Haunstrup was switched to the opposite flank before he was substituted for Connor Ronan in the 66th minute.

With Thompson and Spurs loan Anton Walkes both sidelined for the remainder of the season, it leaves Kenny Jackett short of right-back options for Saturday’s trip to Bury.

Haunstrup would be happy to take on the mantle again if required.

It’s not a foreign position for the Waterlooville talent either, having played there for the Blues’ youth team in the past.

Haunstrup said: ‘I played right-back before in the youth team – for quite a long time actually.

‘It’s something I feel just as comfortable with.

‘The gaffer asked me earlier in the season away at Doncaster if I felt comfortable playing there if I was to come on that game.

‘I told him I’ve played there before and been fine with it.

‘Whether you’re wide left, wide right or left-back, you should know your responsibilities.

‘I like playing there. I like cutting in and crossing it or linking up.

‘I think it is just as easy as playing left-back.’

Jackett could deploy Gareth Evans in a makeshift right-back role for the visit to Gigg Lane.

Alternatively, the Pompey boss may opt to reshuffle his formation and play a wing-back system.