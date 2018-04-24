Haunstrup: I want to be part of Pompey’s journey

Brandon Haunstrup wants to continue to be part of Pompey’s journey up the Football League ladder.

The academy product is out of contract at the end of the season and is hopeful of remaining at his boyhood club.

Kenny Jackett has previously stated he sees Haunstrup having a future at the Blues.

Pompey have an option to extend the left-back’s existing deal for a further 12 months.

Haunstrup has been at Pompey since he was six years old.

During that time, he’s experienced the high of the 2008 FA Cup triumph and the low of relegation to League Two.

The Waterlooville talent revealed brief discussions with the Blues boss regarding a new contract have taken place.

Negotiations were shelved until the end of the campaign, though, as Pompey made promotion from League One their priority.

Nevertheless, Haunstrup revealed he is keen to pen a fresh deal and wants to help the club get ‘back to where it belongs’.

He said: ‘I’m hoping to be here next season, but first I’m trying to finish off the job of this season.

‘We all want to see this club back to where it belongs and I want to be part of that journey.

‘Having been here since I was six or seven, it is something I want to do.

‘The gaffer has said a brief bit to me (regarding a new deal).

‘But the main thing – for both the manager and the players – was to focus on promotion and deal with that come the end of the season.’

This campaign represents Haunstrup’s breakthrough season.

The 21-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions to date under Jackett.

He started in high-profile games against Wigan (both home and away), Plymouth and most recently Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Charlton.

Haunstrup insisted he has learnt a lot throughout the season – when he’s been both on the pitch or among the substitutes.

‘I have confidence and I back myself and my ability,’ added the defender.

‘I want to play whenever possible and every game.

‘If I’ve played games, I want to stay there and that’s like any player.

‘You don’t not want to be playing. If you’re on the bench or out of the team then, ultimately, you’re not happy because you want to be playing.

‘You have to put that to the back of your head and concentrate on doing your bit for the side.

‘It’s big to have played as much as I have for anyone, especially someone my age.

‘You just want to play and get the experience and know-how – every game you improve.

‘Once you get a little run in the team you see the improvements.

‘You make less mistakes and more positive things will happen.

‘When I’ve been on the bench I focus on all the boys and see what they’re doing and pick up little things.

‘You look at players in your position but then take things from everyone – whether they’re my age or not.’