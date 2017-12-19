Hawkins boost for Pompey

Have your say

OLI HAWKINS will be in contention for Saturday’s trip to Shrewsbury.

But Kal Naismith is not expected to return until next week.

Hawkins made his injury comeback in training on Monday following the hamstring problem which has kept him out for three matches.

In his absence, Kenny Jackett’s side have recorded three successive wins, without conceding a goal in the process.

However, his availability hands a boost ahead of the busy festive period, providing options in both attack and defence.

Naismith, though, continues to be hampered by bruising to the knee sustained against Plymouth.

Although now running outside, the 25-year-old has still to participate in full training.

Jackett doesn’t anticipate that occurring until next week.

Although he is optimistic over Stuart O’Keefe’s recovery from the knock sustained against Bury.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Oli is now back in training and I would think would be fine.

‘Naismith is outside and running, we hope it carries on during the course of the week.

‘Will he be fit Saturday? Possibly not, we will see.

‘I would think Kal will be in full training maybe next week if he keeps progressing, not too far away which is good news.

‘We will see with O’Keefe, but hopefully he is not too bad and makes the weekend.

‘In terms of the group and the squad, selfishly I would want as many people fit and available as possible with games coming on pretty quickly.

‘You want to have good substitutes from game-to-game and good changes to be able to liven the team up when it needs it.’