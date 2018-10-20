Hawkins’ perfect landmark day for Portsmouth

Have your say

Oli Hawkins enjoyed a perfect day as he extended Pompey’s lead at the top of League One.

But the striker admitted he didn’t even know he was making his 50th appearance for the Blues, as he marked the occasion with the winning goal in the 1-0 success over Fleetwood.

That ensured Pompey put to bed a run of 50 days without a league win at Fratton Park.

Hawkins said: ‘I didn’t even know it was my 50th appearance!

‘But getting on the scoresheet and winning 1-0 makes it a great day.

‘The last few games at home we’ve tried to find a way to play against the way sides set up against us.

‘It was similar in a way, but we dug in after the goal and it saw it through.’