Hawkins targets Charlton return

Have your say

Oli Hawkins has earmarked Pompey's trip to Charlton for his return to action.

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Plymouth.

Filling in as a makeshift centre-half, he was substituted midway through the second half against the Pilgrims and travelled to London on Monday for a scan.

Results showed the former Dagenham & Redbridge front man suffered a grade one tear to his hamstring.

The News understands Hawkins was keen to play in this Saturday's Checkatrade Trophy clash against Northampton at Fratton Park (12.30pm).

However, the visit to The Valley on December 9 has been pencilled for a potential return date, with the player 'resting up' as he fully recovers from the complaint.