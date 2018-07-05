Hawks kick-off switch means Blues fans can enjoy football bonanza

Have your say

Hawks have underlined fans can enjoy a weekend football bonanza after moving the kick-off time for their Pompey clash.

The National League new boys have brought forward the kick-off time on Saturday an additional 30 minutes to 12.30pm, after initially moving it from 3pm to 1pm.

That's to allow supporters the chance to watch England's World Cup quarter-final with Sweden in the venue of their choice.

Hawks' social club will be showing the match on a number of big screens with an additional outside bar operating.

Secretary Trevor Brock said: 'With the kick-off time, we were mindful of fans who wanted to be able to get home to watch the England game.

'But we have good facilities for supporters to be able to watch the match with lots of screens and two bars.'

Tickets for the Pompey clash are priced £10 and £5 (concessions).

Hawks' meeting with Horndean on July 14 has been switched to Westleigh Park. Tickets £5 for all.