Hawks sign former Elgin City, Arbroath and Berwick Rangers midfielder David Banjo

Lee Bradbury is hoping the experience of David Banjo can help keep the Hawks in the National League.

The 28-year-old has spent the past four years playing in Scotland, featuring for Selkirk, Berwick Rangers, Montrose and Arbroath.

Most recently the midfielder was with Scottish League Two side Elgin City, who released him in September.

He has been without a club since.

With a number of injuries starting to bite deep into his resources, Bradbury is keen to bolster his squad.

And the Westleigh Park boss believes Banjo – a former Spurs youth-team player – has the ability and experience to boost the Hawks’ survival hopes.

'David Banjo is an athletic, central midfielder who can also play at right-back,' said Bradbury.

'He is six foot, strong and a good footballer.

'I believe he is built for this league with his physical presence and his ability on the ball.

'We have got international clearance for him because he has been playing up in Scotland.

'He is one of those coming in and trying to earn himself a deal for next season.

'We have got a few players out injured and a few more carrying knocks so may look to bring him straight in against Dagenham & Redbridge tonight.

'His experience can prove valuable in the run-in and he gives us another option.

'It will be nice if he can come in and help keep us up.'