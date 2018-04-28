Hawks title win would be good news for Pompey

Have your say

POMPEY have thrown their weight behind the Hawks’ title bid.

And Kenny Jackett has outlined the benefit of seeing his club’s neighbours secure a National League spot.

Pompey boss Lee Bradbury Picture: Vernon Nash

Lee Bradbury’s side today bid to make history by winning the National League South title and moving into English football’s fifth tier for the first time.

Jackett thinks that would be a positive move in terms of the level experienced by any future loanees sent to Westleigh Park.

He said: ‘It’s crunch time for them.

‘I know Lee Bradbury. I know him from when he was manager of Bournemouth as well. We’d want them to do well.

‘Looking through their team there are several ex-league players there.

‘So they have the experience to handle the occasion, I’m sure.

‘It could be beneficial in terms of loans if they get promoted. It won’t necessarily be easy, though, to get in their side.

‘Hayter, Stock, Tubbs and Fogden. There’s plenty there who’ve played against my teams down the years.

‘With those kind of established players it won’t be easy to get into their team.

‘It would be great if they were to go up to the National League. It would be a very good link for us.’

Jackett gave an insight into the level of support for the Hawks’ title bid which exists at Pompey.

He added: ‘I was with some players and a high number of staff at the Isle of Wight Supporters’ Club dinner on Wednesday. There were a dozen of us and the talking point was how are Havant & Waterlooville doing (against East Thurrock).

‘I asked about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but nobody was interested!

‘It shows that there is a goodwill in the club for them to do well.’