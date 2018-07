Pompey's kick-off time for the clash with Hawks has been moved to 12.30pm.

The Blues take on the National League new boys on Saturday in their second warm-up game.

The game was originally moved from 3pm to 1pm to allow fans to watch England's World Cup quarter-final with Sweden.

It's now been brought forward by an additional 30 minutes, so supporters can get to their destinations to watch the Three Lions in action.