Heartbreak in Portsmouth as Three Lions crumble

A SOLEMN silence fell over Portsmouth last night as England fell out of the World Cup in the semi-finals.

The Three Lions were tragically knocked out of the World Cup by Croatia last night, breaking the hearts of England fans across the country.

Shelby Cambra and Carlos Marron console each other after the match

But despite the agonising defeat, Portsmouth fans remain optimistic about the squad that wore the kit with pride, and made the city fall in love with international football once again.

Jake Westfield, 24 from Copnor, said: ‘I’m devastated, but we did so well to get to the semi-finals.

‘I don’t really know what went wrong – we just seemed to run out of energy.

‘But nobody is angry at the team. We’re all really proud of how far they got.’

Jake Westfield devastated with the results outside Milton Arms.

Glyn Pratley, 40 from Milton, said: ‘I never thought we would get this far in the tournament.

‘I’m gutted but they are all up and coming players with a lot left to give – and they have been amazing for England.’

Duncan Martin, 59 from Sherbourne, said: ‘People finally love watching England again.

‘This team goes out onto the pitch and all they want to do is play football – that’s the great thing about this squad.’

Shocked fans react to Croatia's second goal

Carlos Marron, 24, said: ‘I feel like I could cry – it’s a brutal way to go out.

‘Words can’t quite describe it, but with a team like this there’s always next time.’

England will now go on to play Belgium in the third place play-off.