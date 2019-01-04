Heat’s off Portsmouth and on Norwich in FA Cup showdown

Have your say

Pompey are travelling to face Championship promotion contenders Norwich with the pressure off.

And assistant manager, Joe Gallen, believes the Blues can revel in the status of underdogs against the Canaries in the FA Cup.

Kenny Jackett’s men take on a side who’ve set the pace for much of the season in the second tier as they aim to make it to the Premier League.

Pompey have spent much of the campaign being chased by their League One promotion rivals.

But the status of favourites is off their shoulders in the third round at Carrow Road - and that’s something Gallen believes his side can embrace.

He said: ‘We’re not usually the underdogs.

‘We’re usually the favourites in our own division.

‘Being the favourites can carry a bit of pressure.

‘So I think when we go to a team playing in a higher league the pressure shifts a little bit on to them.

‘Whether they feel that, they probably don’t.

‘But we go there with an excited attitude.

‘It’s a test and let’s see what we can do.

‘It’s a chance to test ourselves against the best team in the Championship.

‘That’s something we’re all looking forward to.’