From lifting the FA Cup and recording their highest Premier League finish to being relegated to League Two, a number of different managers have guided them through the hard times and the good. Here are all 17 permanent Portsmouth managers in the 21st century.

1. Tony Pulis (2000) The Welsh manager took charge of Pompey on January 13, 2000, and his reign lasted until October 12 of the same year. During his time he steered the club away from relegation. His win record was 31% Chris Lobina /Allsport Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Steve Claridge (2000-2001) Pompey's second full-time manager of the millenium, he took over the hot seat on October 12, 2000, as player-manager and lasted 23 games until February 25, 2001, winning just five games. His win record was 21% EMPICS Sport Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Graham Rix (2001-2002) Taking over on February 25, 2001, he saved Pompey from relegation from the First Division on the final day of the season. After a promising start, he was sacked on March 25, 2002, after a string of poor results. His win record was 28% EMPICS Sport Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Harry Redknapp (2002-2004) Director of football Redknapp took over as manager on March 25, 2002. He led Pompey to the Premier League in 2003 before walking out on November 24, 2004, and joining rivals Southampton. His win record was 46% PA PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

View more