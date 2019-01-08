Here are the clubs that have provided Portsmouth with the most players over the last 10 years
The January transfer window can be a time for an inspired bargain buy or an overpriced flop as clubs look for the players to get them over the line in the second half of the season.
But where have Portsmouth been shopping for players most over the last 10 years? Here are the 10 clubs who have loaned and sold the most players to Pompey - according to TransferMarkt.
1. Queens Park Rangers 4 players
Between 2013 and 2018, Pompey have completed either permanent or loan signings of Frankie Sutherland, Cole Kpekawa, Brian Murphy and David Wheeler from the Rs.
Joe Pelper
other
2. Stevenage 4 players
In the space of a year (2013-2014) Patrick Agyemang, Bondz NGala, Ben Chorley and James Dunne moved to the south coast.
Joe Pelper
other
3. Stoke City 4 players
All of Pompeys dealings with the Potters came in 2010 when Liam Lawrence, Dave Kitson, Ibrahima Sonko and Carl Dickinson joined.
Steve Reid
jpimedia
4. Charlton Athletic 4 players
Jerome Thomas joined in 2008, Christian Dailly in 2011, John Sullivan in 2013 and Danny Hollands in 2014.
Joe Pelper
other
View more