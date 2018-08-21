Here is how Portsmouth fans can use EFL’s iFollow to watch the Bristol Rovers game live tonight and how much does it cost

Have your say

Pompey fans will be able to watch tonight’s match against Bristol Rovers live via the EFL's iFollow website.

If you are unable to make the trip to the West Country to watch the table-toppers in action this evening, you can still follow the action as it happens.

The EFL’s website iFollow, which allows fans to pay to watch select matches live and enjoy audio commentary from matches across the EFL.

It was launched in 2017 - and if you are a Pompey fan living abroad, or on holiday for the summer, you can actually watch all games live via the website.

iFollow is now allowing domestic fans to watch Midweek clashes on its website and upgrades have also been made to the service, which now includes commentary and graphics packages.

However fans do have to pay to use the iFollow website.

Here is all you need to know about iFollow and how much it costs to watch Pompey vs. Bristol Rovers.

What is iFollow?

Launched by the EFL before the 2017/18 season, iFollow offers fans the chance to watch selected live games and enjoy audio commentary from matches across the EFL.

Why can I watch Pompey’s game tonight?

Fans of clubs including Pompey will now be able to watch midweek clashes on iFollow's website – provided it is not being broadcast on Sky Sports.

Will I be able to watch Pompey’s weekend matches in iFollow?

Due to regulations in the UK to protect football clubs, matches taking place between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on Saturday’s cannot be televised or shown on iFollow.

As well fixtures taking place on Bank Holidays or Easter will be unavailable for streaming.

How much does it cost to watch the game tonight?

iFollow charge £10 for a match pass - to watch a single game.

Season passes (offering only live audio commentary and access to video on demand) are available for £45.

Monthly passes (audio commentary/VOD) are priced at £4.49.

What devices can I use for the iFollow service?

iFollow is available across desktop, mobile, tablet and app.

Users watching matches live on a mobile will have to use the iFollow app, which is available via the App Store and Google Play Store by searching ‘Official Pompey App’.

There is currently no available app on the Amazon Appstore.

How can I buy a match pass or subscribe?

You can buy a pass to watch Pompey’s match tonight from the club's iFollow section on their website by clicking here