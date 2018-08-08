Here is why Pompey and League One clubs can still sign players after transfer deadline day

The transfer window is set to slam shut tomorrow – but Pompey will still be able to sign players for the next few weeks.

While deadline day has been brought forward from its traditional end of August home, meaning all permanent transfers have to be done by 5pm on August 9.

For teams in the English Football League (EFL), the divisions below the Premier League including League One, it is actually a 'soft close’

The loan window will remain open for EFL clubs until August 31, with the potential for teams to sign players on loan with an option to purchase them during the January transfer window or next summer’s transfer window.

Free agents, players without a club, can also be signed up until the August 31 deadline.

Also clubs will still be able to sell players after the August 9 deadline, as the transfer window will still be open in Europe - although it is unlikely a team like Pompey would sell without having a replacement lined up.

Premier League clubs initially voted to move the transfer deadline forward to before the start of the season, and EFL clubs then decided to follow suit.

Pompey have already made seven signings so far this summer, including a loan move for QPR winger David Wheeler yesterday.

Kenny Jackett could yet still dip into the transfer market – and we will be running a deadline day live blog tomorrow on The News’s website.