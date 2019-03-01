Here's how Portsmouth fans can get tickets for Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley against either Bristol Rovers or Sunderland

Have your say

POMPEY will be heading to Wembley for the final of the Checkatrade Trophy later this month.

The Blues will face the winner of the second semi-final featuring Bristol Rovers and Sunderland on March 5.

Portsmouth celebrate in the changing room after winning the Checkatrade Trophy Semi Final match between Bury and Portsmouth at Gigg Lane on February 26th 2019 in Bury, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

For the final Pompey have been allocated just under 40,000 tickets at the home of English football.

READ MORE: Pompey allocated 39,000 tickets for Checkatrade Trophy final

So if you are planning on heading to the capital, take the walk down Wembley Way and hopefully witness Pompey lift the trophy then here’s what you need to know:

When do the tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale via the phone and online from 8am on Monday, March 11 for fans who've bought a ticket for at least one previous Checkatrade Trophy game this season.

However Pompey warn fans to take note that they will only show up on the database if they bought the tickets in advance and not on the evening of the games.

While season ticket holders will be available to purchase tickets online or via the phone from 1pm the same day (March 11).

A limited number of tickets will also be available from the ticket office on Anson Road on Wednesday, March 13 at 9am for fans who do not have the means to purchase either online or over the phone.

READ MORE: 26 great photos of Portsmouth’s glorious Wembley triumphs - and heartbreaking final defeats

General sale tickets, subject to availability, will then go on sale the following week on Monday, March 18 at 8am.

How many tickets can I buy?

Up to nine can be bought per client reference number.

Are there any conditions?

Pompey have said that supporters who book tickets must be on the club’s ticketing database and have purchased tickets within the past two seasons.

Saying that this is a Wembley stipulation to ensure opposition supporters cannot buy tickets from Pompey’s allocation.

How much do tickets cost?

Category 1 tickets cost:

- £62.40 for adults

- £47.40 for young persons (17-21)

- £32.40 for seniors (64+)

- £12.40 for juniors (16 and under)

Category 2 tickets cost:

- £50.40 for adults

- £38.40 for young persons (17-21)

- £26.40 for seniors (64+)

- £12.40 for juniors (16 and under)

Category 3 tickets cost:

- £44.40 for adults

- £33.90 for young persons (17-21)

- £23.40 for seniors (64+)

- £12.40 for juniors (16 and under)

Category 4 tickets cost:

- £38.40 for adults

- £29.40 for young persons (17-21)

- £20.40 for seniors (64+)

- £12.40 for juniors (16 and under)

Category 5 tickets cost:

- £30.40 for adults

- £23.40 for young persons (17-21)

- £16.40 for seniors (64+)

- £12.40 for juniors (16 and under)

Category 6 tickets cost:

- £22.40 for adults

- £17.40 for young persons (17-21)

- £12.40 for seniors (64+)

- £12.40 for juniors (16 and under)

All of the above prices include a £2.40 booking fee.

There will also be a £2.50 first class postage fee per booking for tickets that are bought online or over the phone.