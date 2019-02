But how many other times have the Blues been in semi-finals throughout the club's history and how have they fared? Note – we haven’t included semi-finals from wartime competitions (London War Cup Final) or Hampshire Senior Cup.

1. 1939 FA Cup semi-final Pompey made it to the 1939 FA Cup semi-final where they faced Huddersfield Town at Highbury. Portsmouth won 2-1 and went on to lift the trophy beating Wolves 4-1 in the final in April 1939.

2. 1949 FA Cup semi-final A decade after beating Huddersfield, Pompey return to Highbury for the 1949 FA Cup semi-final but were beaten 2-1 by Leicester City. A fan fainted during the game and was passed over the heads of the spectators.

3. 1992 FA Cup semi-final Pompey made the FA Cup semi-final in 1992 losing 3-1 on penalties against Liverpool on April 13 in the replay at Villa Park after the sides drew 1-1 at Highbury on April 5.

4. 1993 First Division play-off semi-final Pompey faced Leicester City in the 1993 First Division play-off, after narrowly missing out on promotion on goal difference. The Foxes triumphed 3-2 over two legs, including one goal that Ian Ormondroyd later admitted was offside

