It’s not often the bookmakers get things wrong.

You never see a betting shop closing down was the mantra delivered in an attempt to put me off gambling. It never worked.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture Joe Pepler

And going by the League One promotion odds, Pompey have a significant task on their hands if they’re to go up this season.

The Blues’ run of seven games without a league victory has seen them surrender their place at the top of the table and drop to fourth.

It’s fair to say that tomorrow’s clash with second-placed Barnsley is must win if Kenny Jackett’s men have any chance of finishing in the top two.

The bookies have the Tykes as slight favourites, despite being away from home and just two places separating the sides.

When Pompey were taking the division by storm, they were odds on to go up.

On January 17, the Blues were a 1/3 shot to be promoted.

However, their odds have increased profusely following their plummet in form since the turn of the year.

Now Pompey are as big as 7/4 with Coral, Ladbrokes and Betfred to be in the Championship next campaign.

Of course, those figures will be adjusted if Jackett’s troops beat Barnsley and close the gap on the automatics to two points.

But the shift in their price underlines how difficult it could prove to be.

The bookmakers can’t see how Luton won’t be promoted.

The Hatters sit five points clear at the summit of the table and they’re as short as 1/40 with BetVictor to go up.

Daniel Stendel’s Tykes are around a 1/5 chance to make an immediate return to the Championship but Sky Bet are best-priced 2/7.

Meanwhile, third-placed Sunderland’s promotion chances are as big as 5/4.

Fifth-placed Doncaster and sixth-placed Charlton are 4/1 and 11/2 respectively.