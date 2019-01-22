Here's how the League One form table looks following back-to-back defeats for Portsmouth
It's back-to-back Portsmouth defeats for the first time this season - but should they be concerned about the form of their promotion rivals?
Here, we take a look at Pompey's and their League One rival's results over the last 10 matches and where that puts them in the form table:
1. Accrington Stanley - 24th
W2 D1 L7 = 7 points. GD: -11
jpimedia
2. Rochdale - 23rd
W2 D2 L6 = 8 points. GD: -15
0
3. Walsall - 22nd
W2 D3 L5 = 9 points. GD: -6
Getty
4. Coventry City - 21st
W3 D1 L6 = 10 points. GD: -4
Getty
View more