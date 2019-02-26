‘Highly recommended! Good finisher’ Manager excited about Portsmouth talent

Dan Smith hasn’t wasted any time in impressing during the early days of his loan spell with Cork City.

The 19-year-old forward, who has already banged in the goals for Bognor this season, made his debut in the League of Ireland last night.

He came off the bench in a 2-1 victory for Cork City at Sligo Rovers.

Cork City boss John Caulfield is excited about what loan recruit Smith can bring to his squad.

He told the club official website: ‘We are very happy; he comes highly recommended from Portsmouth.

‘He is a big strong lad, with a very good touch and he looks like a good finisher. He has trained with us, but he obviously needs to get up to the intensity and the pace of our game. He was at our game against Waterford and he said it was a higher intensity than he had been playing at, so we will work to get him up to the speed of things.

‘We will need to work with him, but the early indications are that he will have an impact for us.

‘He has an eye for goal and hopefully that will be the case over the next number of weeks.’

The next match for Cork City is on Friday, March 1 at home to Derry.

