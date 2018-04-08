Hill: Pompey rode luck with Pitman key

Keith Hill felt Pompey rode luck as they snaffled a point from Rochdale.

The Dale boss pinpointed Brett Pitman as the key man as Kenny Jackett’s men picked up a 3-3 draw at Spotland.

Hill thought there were areas his side needed to do better in but took solace from scoring three goals against a defence who have record three clean sheets in the past five games.

He told Rochdale’s website: ‘I thought we played superb offensive football.

‘We took the game to the opponent and I think Portsmouth rode their luck. They’re an excellent side, they didn’t go away, and they got the equaliser.

‘The key component of Portsmouth is Brett Pitman, who was involved in all three goals at some point. I said to my central defenders that it’s typical of them having a good game today but their striker (Pitman), who is the main threat scores two goals and is involved in the final equaliser as we go into the embers of the game.

‘We should have done better in those situations with the long balls forward, but I’m really pleased with the energy, the commitment, the way the players played, and arguably, it could be a good point.

‘Portsmouth are a good side and beat Wigan earlier in the week, and they’re on a really good run, having won four before Saturday and conceding just one.

‘They’ve conceded three because of the way we attacked, and it’s a shame we couldn’t get the balance to the way that we defended.’

Despite shipping three goals themselves, Hill was pleased with what he saw of his players against a side he rates.

He added: There are lapses and that’s where they’ve got to make sure they improve on their concentration.

‘But the players have done enough, they’ve done more than enough. I’m pleased with everything except the score line. We’ve pushed an excellent side, who’ll probably get into the play-offs, all the way.’