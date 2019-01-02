Hill reveals Portsmouth first made contact with Rochdale regarding Andy Cannon

Keith Hill revealed Pompey have been interested in Andy Cannon since September.

And the Rochdale boss admitted he couldn’t deny the midfielder the opportunity to join the Blues.

Cannon has moved to Fratton Park for around £150,000, signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

After Pompey’s 3-1 League One victory over the Dale on September 29, Hill told how Kenny Jackett made an enquiry for the 22-year-old shortly after the game.

The same thing occurred following the Blues’ 1-0 FA Cup second-round win at Spotland last month.

With the chance to switch to a side pushing for promotion into the Championship, the Rochdale manager wasn’t going to stop Cannon progressing his career.

The Ashton-upon-Lyne talent arrives on the south coast with Hill’s best wishes.

He told Rochdale’s website: ‘Andy has found it difficult for most of this season to be available for selection due to one or two niggling injuries.

‘He hasn’t spent an awful lot of time on the training pitch but we always knew there was an interest from Portsmouth.

‘When we played them in the league and in the FA Cup, I got a phone call straight after the game from Kenny Jackett to see if we were willing to do business.

‘I said yes, as long as Portsmouth met the club’s valuation on Andy.

‘It’s the business that the football club does to make sure that its future is secure.

‘It’s a great opportunity for him to go to Portsmouth and that’s what I want as a manager.

‘If I lead young players into the Football League, I want them to be ambitious and I want them to play at the top of the tree, with respect to their own capabilities.

‘Andy has an unbelievable opportunity to go and work for Kenny Jackett and for a massive club in Portsmouth so I hope he takes it. I wish him all the best.’

Cannon must wait until Saturday January 12 until he can make his Pompey debut when Blackpool travel to Fratton Park.