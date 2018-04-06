Hill: Rochdale must not rest on laurels ahead of Pompey clash

Keith Hill has told Rochdale not to rest on their laurels ahead of their clash against Pompey.

The struggling Dale have eight games remaining to preserve their League One status.

But despite sitting 22nd in the table, they have been in rich form and lost just one of their past eight matches.

During that period, they've taken the scalps of promotion-chasing Shrewsbury and Rotherham, while they defeated relegation rivals Bury 2-0 on Tuesday.

The Dale host the Blues at Spotland tomorrow as Kenny Jackett's troops look to deliver a fifth successive victory and keep their play-off ambitions alive.

And Hill insists Rochdale must forget about their past performances as they battle to avoid the drop.

He told the club's website: 'We’ve stumbled upon it this season but we’re fighting and that’s what makes me proud of this group of players and the football club, because we’re willing to fight against some superior financial teams in this league.

'Our previous results are in the past now but it’s a good reminder of what we’re capable of.

'It’s also a reminder of what we have to do and we can’t rest on our laurels.

“We’ve given ourselves a lot of work to do. It’s about continually keeping a balanced account of things and making sure that we make the most of the last eight games.

'They’re big games for us but individually they are also big games. We’ve just got to play the opposition, not where they are in the league table.

'We’ve got to give our opponents as much respect as we possibly can, but also trust ourselves. At this moment in time, we’re doing a lot of good things.

“There are going to be a lot of ups and downs over the last eight games but what we’ve got to do is retain a balanced view and not emotionally react.

'That’s what I’m trying to do with the players and the football club and what will be, will be.

'What we won’t do is rest on laurels or stop working as hard as we have been doing.'