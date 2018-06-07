Hit or miss? How former non-league aces have fared at Pompey

Have your say

Louis Dennis became Pompey’s second signing of the summer, after arriving from National League side Bromley last month.

The forward represents the latest player to have joined the Blues from the non-league game in recent years.

Nigel Atangana

Here, we assess their Fratton Park careers and judge if they have been a hit or a miss.

Oli Hawkins – Hit

The striker moved to Pompey from National League side Dagenham last summer for an undisclosed fee.

He scored eight goals in 35 appearances, as well as serving as a makeshift centre-back when needed.

Nicke Kabamba – Miss

The forward was signed by Paul Cook in January 2017 from Hampton & Richmond Borough, who play in National League South.

However, Kabamba featured just six times and failed to score a senior goal,

He spent last season on loan at Colchester and Aldershot before being released.

Jamal Lowe – Hit

In contrast to his former Hampton team-mate, Lowe has flourished at Pompey.

He bagged the goals which earned the Blues promotion from League Two at Notts County.

And the winger continued his hurtling form in the third tier last term, scoring nine times in 50 appearances.

Ben Tollitt – Miss

The winger sealed a move from Northern Premier League side Skelmersdale United in 2015. He made 18 appearances, before joining Tranmere on loan in August 2016. Tollitt then made his move to Prenton Park permanent the following December.

Nigel Atangana – Miss

Penned a two-year deal at Pompey from the Hawks in 2014. The midfielder featured 48 times but departed in January 2016 for Leyton Orient.

Ryan Bird – Miss

Brought to Pompey on trial in 2013 before signing a contract from Burnham in the Southern League.

However, the striker struggled and scored just three times in 20 matches.

Simon Eastwood – hit

Signed for the Blues in 2012 from Halifax.

Eastwood kept seven clean sheets in 27 matches in League One. The keeper was offered a new deal at Fratton Park but he instead opted for a switch to Blackburn.

Jed Wallace – hit

Joined Pompey from Isthmian League premier division side Lewes in 2011.

He established himself as a first-team regular at Fratton Park and scored 30 times in 121 games. Wallace earned a move to Wolves in 2015.

HAVE YOU READ?

Jackett defends Pompey recruitment