Hometown favourite set for Pompey return

LUKE NIGHTINGALE is returning to Pompey.

The former Blues striker is set to link up with the club’s academy as a youth scout.

Nightingale is remembered for making 50 appearances for his hometown club between 1998 and 2001.

That was after a sensational debut as a 17-year-old, when he scored two goals after leaving the bench against West Brom in 1998. The 37-year-old went on to have a career with Southend and at non-league level before retiring in 2011.

Nightingale has remained in the city, living in Southsea, and the club believe his experience can be utilised identifying talent at a grassroots level.

Pompey head of academy performance and recruitment, Dave Wright, said: ‘Luke’s agreed to come on board and help us on the scouting side.

‘He’s going to be keeping his eyes and ears open for us with the younger lads.

‘He’ll be highlighting players for us to look at or bring into the environment.

‘He’s out every weekend watching games, so that’s something we can tap into.

‘Luke came through the youth set-up here, is an ex-player and knows what the club and the city’s all about.

‘He said there’s nothing he’d like to see more than the club get back to where it was.

‘Coming through the ranks, he’d like to see the club really back on the map – and we’re delighted to utilise his experience.’

Wright explained Nightingale is one of a number of people keen to help the academy moving forward.

He added: ‘Luke’s one of a number of people who we’re getting on board. We’ve been inundated with people who want to see the academy do well and help.

‘It’s really positive there’s so many who want to be our eyes and ears on the ground.’