Joe Gallen revealed Bryn Morris’ relocation to the south coast has caused him a minor groin injury.

The midfielder was absent for the 5-1 rout of Bradford on Saturday and had to watch the game from the Fratton Park directors’ box.

Morris switched to the Blues from Shrewsbury for an undisclosed fee in January.

After staying in a hotel for around a month, the former England youth captain is starting to move his possessions into his new home.

That’s meant he’s been travelling to Shrewsbury and his native Hartlepool on days off to collect some of his belongings.

Gallen told the added stress is the reason behind Morris’ slight setback.

But he should be fit for the crucial League One promotion clash at Charlton on Saturday.

Pompey’s assistant manager said: ‘Bryn Morris has very slightly hurt his groin.

‘We just think it’s due to him moving house from Shrewsbury and he’s got some stuff from Hartlepool and Middlesbrough way.

‘He’s travelling a lot on his days up trying to get himself sorted out, fixed up and settled in a new flat.

‘We just think that has hurt his groin a tiny bit. It’ll probably be from his back.

‘The whole thing will be travelling and a little bit of extra stress on his body picking up boxes and things we’ve all done.

‘I’ll be very surprised if he’s not fit for Charlton.’

Four Blues players limped out injured in the romp over the Bantams.

Oli Hawkins suffered a cut to his ankle, while Nathan Thompson and Matt Clarke clashed heads and both were forced to go to hospital.

Kenny Jackett’s side ended their first league victory since New Year’s Day with 10 men after Ronan Curtis was withdrawn having been kicked.

However, Gallen allayed fears and is optimistic the quartet will also be available for the clash at The Valley.

He added: ‘Ronan got a bit of a kick to his shin or to his ankle.

‘He’ll be fine – it’s very difficult to stop Ronan Curtis as a person.

‘Nathan Thompson is the worst one but is not concussed or anything.

‘He’ll be going to hospital tonight and having some work done.

‘He’s not concussed but will be having some dental work.

‘Matt Clarke has got a couple of large cuts – one on his forehead and the other on his nose.

‘Oli Hawkins is also fine but had a cut on his ankle.

‘It looks pretty bad all these players came off but I’m glad to say all of them, it looks, will be available for what’s a pretty big game at Charlton.’