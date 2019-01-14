How 'dirty' are League One teams? Here's where each club ranks in the fair play table
Who is the dirtiest team in League One?
Well, courtesy of data from the FA Website, we take a look at every League One clubs' discipline record and rank them in order from best to worst.. Here's how it works: caution = 4 points, denial of a goal scoring opportunity or dismissal for 2 cautions =10 pts and violent conduct, serious foul play, spitting or offensive and abusive language =12 pts. So - click and scroll the pages to discover where each team ranks:
1. Coventry City - 24th
The Sky Blues have been shown 31 cautions and zero red cards - accumulating to 124 disciplinary points - the best in League One.