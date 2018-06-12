How do Pompey fans get to Cork City, where should they stay and how much do tickets cost?

Have your say

Tickets are now on sale for Pompey’s pre-season friendly against Cork City.

Kenny Jackett’s side face the League of Ireland champions at Turner’s Cross on Monday, July 2, as part of their pre-season trip to Ireland.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get to the Irish city, the Rebel Army’s stadium and the best places stay nearby...

Can I fly to Cork?

Pompey fans can fly directly to Cork from Southampton Airport.

Aer Lingus run flights on a daily basis. However, all seats are sold out on Sunday, July 1.

Alternatively, Blues supporters can also fly from London Gatwick to Cork. Ryanair runs flights every day.

Any fans who plan to go to Cork via Dublin can do so by rail and coach. Visit gobe.ie for coaches and irishrail.ie for trains from the Irish capital.

How do I get there by ferry?

Supporters planning to take their cars to Cork will need to go via Swansea.

Fastnet Line run overnight ferry crossings every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Where should I stay?

The top-rated hotel in the city centre on Trip Advisor is the Lancaster Lodge.

However, there is a Travelodge just 1.6km away from the ground and currently costs around 95 euros per room per night.

How do I get to the stadium from the city centre?

Pompey fans can get the 203 and 209A buses from St. Patrick’s Street (outside Marks & Spencer) or the 206 from the South Mall.

A taxi would cost 10-15 euros. Supporters can also walk as it is only 2km from M&S.

How much are tickets?

Tickets cost 10 euros for adults and five euros for juniors (under 16s) and seniors (over 65s).

Where will Pompey fans be located?

The Fratton faithful will be situated in Block J of the St Anne’s stand, which is behind one of the goals.

Turner’s Cross was the first all-seater, all-covered stadium in Ireland and has a maximum capacity of 7,485.

Can I eat and drink near the stadium?

There are two bars within short walks of the ground which both serve food.

The Turners Cross Tavern, in Evergreen Road, is just 400m while the Tory Top, in Curragh Road, is 550m away.