How fans reacted to Portsmouth’s win against Fleetwood

A 50th-minute goal by Oli Hawkins saw Pompey win 1-0 against Fleetwood at Fratton Park.

It was the striker’s 50th appearance for the club and Kenny Jackett said the goal showed the Blues can provide a moment of quality.

Here is what some Pompey fans thought:

Barrie Jenkins

A win is a win but I disagree with Kenny Jackett. It wasn’t comprehensive, it was a scrappy performance and pretty awful to watch. My neck still hurts because at times I felt I was at Wimbledon watching tennis.

As I said, it’s a win and another standout performance from Ben Thompson.

Cath Absolom

Congratulations to Pompey striker Oli Hawkins on your winning goal and your 50th appearance for our club today.

Well done, Oli. Don't you just love it when a great plan comes together, as that's shut a lot of other people up for the next few days!

Pompey Blue

Dogged but unconvincing, one shot on target, three points however so does that make it good??

Brendon Bone

Pompey weathered the park-the-bus tactics from Barton today and when we got our chance took it.

Defensively superb today and Ben Thompson showing again how quality he is. Too early to say we're going up, but what a great start.

Daniel Cutts

First trip to Fratton Park this season to see the mighty Portsmouth. Not the best game but deserved three points. Fleetwood woeful. Hawkins had a great game up top for Pompey.

Pompey Pedro

Ben Thompson grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck today and raised the crowd, the team and the tempo. Class effort. MOTM deserved.