Gary Roberts’ glowing reference helped convince James Vaughan of Fratton Park’s inescapable lure.

Now the 30-year-old’s gunning to earn promotion to the Championship in successive seasons.

James Vaughan has joined Pompey on loan until the end of the season Picture: Portsmouth FC

Vaughan yesterday became Kenny Jackett’s fifth and final signing on the transfer window, recruited from Wigan on loan for the campaign’s remainder.

The striker has this season appeared 19 times in the Championship for the Latics, scoring twice.

Yet with only six of those outings coming as starts, the opportunity for improved first-team opportunities at Pompey could not be ignored.

Particularly when close friend and Wigan team-mate Roberts spoke so affectionately about the club he served 80 times and aided the capture of the League Two title.

Vaughan said: ‘Gary loved it at Pompey and I spoke to him first when I heard of the interest.

‘He’s a great lad, one of the best, and one of my closest friends.

‘When I told him he said “Pack your bags and get in the car”. He kept telling me what a great club it is – and here I am!

‘I don’t listen to him on much because he’s not very clever, but he knows his football!

‘Robbo’s been a close friend for a few years. I don’t take his advice on many things, but football is one of those I do.

‘He’s doing great at Wigan. Getting older, which he knows, but I think is becoming better. He’s playing really well up there and long may it continue for him.

‘I’ve known him for years and he’s playing as well as I’ve seen for a long time. There’s no reason why he can’t keep going on.

‘Now I’m here and good to go. I feel great, I feel sharp, and hopefully will hit the ground running.’

Vaughan’s most recent appearance at Fratton Park was with Wigan in April.

It represented a forgettable encounter for the ex-Everton man, who was substituted after 67 minutes in a 2-1 defeat, although Paul Cook’s side still went on to claim the League One title.

But one thing, in particular, sticks out in the striker’s mind from that loss.

Vaughan added: ‘I was promoted last season with Wigan. That was a big factor in me coming down here, there’s potential and I get that feeling again, there’s nothing better than promotion.

‘I played in that game in April – and what a great atmosphere.

‘Those sort of things stay in your memory. When you are making a decision, it’s not difficult to join a club which creates that sort of atmosphere.

‘It was fantastic – and I’m now looking forward to being on the side of the home end.’