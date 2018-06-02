How Jackett has made a vast impression on Pompey’s hierarchy

Today marks a year since a whirlwind few days at Pompey came to a close.

Forty-eight hours after Paul Cook’s shock departure, and with the Fratton Park hot seat still warm, Kenny Jackett took the reins.

Kenny Jackett is unveiled as Pompey's new manager

It was on Friday, June 2, when the former Wolves boss was unveiled as the Liverpudlian’s successor.

At the door into his first press conference, the new manager was there to shake the hands of every member of the press with a smile.

His genteel character continued when quizzed on his Fratton Park ambitions.

And, of course, he said all the right things. An honour to be in charge of such an historic club? Check. Wanting to bring academy players through to the first team? Check.

He made an engrossing first impression – yet it was Mark Catlin’s assessment that was more intriguing.

As soon as Jackett got the phone call from Pompey’s chief executive, he wanted to see the club’s training ground rather than what his payslip or playing budget would be.

After all, the training ground infrastructure was one of the reasons why he walked away from Rotherham after just six games in 2016.

Jackett prides himself on imparting his knowledge and improving players.

That’s happened with the likes of Ben Close and Brandon Haunstrup, who have stepped up from the Blues’ academy, while Oli Hawkins has benefitted after being picked up from the non-league game.

He had a decent maiden Fratton Park campaign, while the recent signing of Louis Dennis also highlights another prospect Jackett can nurture and develop.

The pair were signed from the London area – likewise Luke McGee and Anton Walkes as the manager utilised his vast knowledge of what the capital has to offer.

Not once has he bemoaned his playing budget, either. He accepts the limits he has to operate within.

And it’s for these reasons why Jackett has made a vast impression on the hierarchy at Fratton Park.

After just 172 days as boss, he was handed a contract extension until 2021.

Jackett is pragmatic, meticulous, willing to make the big decisions and, when needs be, ruthless.

That’s how Michael Eisner earned his money and wants his staff to have the same edge.

Jackett’s maiden season yielded an eighth-place finish in League One. It was, by his own admission, good but not good enough.

He’s no doubt expecting much more next season. Yet it was a respectable effort after bravely overhauling Cook’s squad.

He’s lowered the average age in a bid to build for the future.

Jackett has steadfastly adhered himself to Pompey’s prudence and it’s why the owners will back him until it’s no longer possible.