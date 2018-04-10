How many of Pompey's play-off rivals are in action tonight?

Have your say

Only one of Pompey's League One play-off rivals are in action this evening.

Sixth-placed Charlton Athletic have the opportunity to move three points clear of the Blues if they win at relegation-threatened AFC Wimbledon.

Both Kenny Jackett's side and the Addicks are level on 62 points, although Lee Bowyer's side have a better goal difference.

Charlton have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their past five matches.

On Saturday they were held to a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers, though, with former Pompey attacker Kyle Bennett on target for the Gas.

Meanwhile, the Dons have won just one of their past seven matches and are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

They're just a point above the drop zone ahead of Rochdale, who have a game in hand.

Neal Ardley's side did draw 1-1 with top-six chasing Scunthorpe on Saturday, however.

Meanwhile, Blackpool host Northampton Town, who are running out of time to preserve their League One status.

Leaders Blackburn Rovers visit Gillingham and cannot afford any margin for error in their title pursuit.

Wigan make the short trip to Rochdale and will be waiting to pounce if Rovers drop points at Priestfield.

Finally, Oxford United welcome Fleetwood Town to the Kassam Stadium.