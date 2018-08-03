How Pompey are likely to line up against Luton tomorrow

There is just one day to go until Pompey kick off their season at home to Luton Town.

The Blues have made several signings over the summer, with fans debating how many of them will be fitted into Kenny Jackett’s starting XI on the opening day.

New arrivals Ronan Curtis and Tom Naylor are among those who could start against Luton, although Jackett could also find places for the likes of goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray and left-back Lee Brown.

With Kal Naismith leaving for Wigan, and the future of Conor Chaplin still uncertain, it remains to be seen who will be partnering Brett Pitman up front tomorrow.

After playing Luton, Pompey will take on Blackpool and Oxford United in their next two League One matches.

They will also take on AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup on August 15.

Who do you think should make Pompey’s starting XI for this season?

