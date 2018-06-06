How Pompey keepers McGee and MacGillivray compare

Have your say

Craig MacGillivray put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Pompey on Monday.

The 25-year-old arrives at Fratton Park from Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer.

Luke McGee. Picture: Joe Pepler

The keeper was forced to be Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson’s understudy at New Meadow and played just eight League One matches for the division’s surprise package last term.

MacGillivray will now challenge Luke McGee to become Kenny Jackett’s first-choice stopper, with the pair going under the microscope in pre-season.

Using statistics from WyScout – a stats-based company which supports scouting, match analysis and transfer dynamics – we have compared how both performed last season.

Henderson’s figures are also included.

Although MacGillivray played 37 fewer games than McGee, it would naturally have been more difficult for him to impress when he did feature as he was not handed a run of games.

In his eight league matches, the Yorkshireman conceded just seven times at an average of 0.88 goals per 90 minutes.

Three of those goals that beat MacGillivray were shots from outside the box.

In total, he kept a clean-sheet percentage of 25 and delivered two shut-outs – against Pompey and AFC Wimbledon.

On the other hand, McGee conceded more goals per match than his new keeping rival.

In total, 54 efforts beat the 22-year-old at an average of 1.14 per game.

Ten of those goals came from outside his area.

Henderson conceded fewer goals per match (34) than both MacGillivray and McGee at an average of 0.76 per 90 minutes, with 10 of those strikes from outside the box.

Meanwhile, MacGillivray also had a better save ratio than the former Peterborough loanee.

The former Harrogate Town stopper faced a total of 34 shots – 4.25 per match on average.

He thwarted 27 of those at a rate of 3.34 each game.

Seventeen of those were reflex stops.

Yet although McGee produced 92 stops in total, his ratio per 90 minutes was just 1.94. McGee made 34 reflex stops.

Henderson, meanwhile foiled 94 efforts at a rate of 3.08 per 90 minutes, showing good reflexes to prevent 56 goal-bound attempts.

McGee did save one penalty, however, and more headed efforts (five) than MacGillivray (two).