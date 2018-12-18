How Portsmouth fans can watch Academy’s FA Youth Cup tie against Liverpool

Pompey Academy travel to Liverpool in the third round of the FA Youth Cup tonight (7pm).

And the Fratton faithful can cheer on Mark Kelly’s troops from the comfort of their own home.

The young Blues are out to replicate Darren Anderton & Co’s feat when they knocked the Reds out of the competition in 1990.

Pompey will start as firm underdogs against the Premier League club’s Category 1 academy outfit, although Kelly believes his youngsters have the firepower to cause an upset.

Blues fans wanting to run the rule over the latest talent coming through the ranks at Fratton Park are able to do so.

The tie – which takes place at Rugby League outfit St Helens’ Langtree Park – will be broadcast on LFC TV Go.

Pompey supporters can subscribe to the channel and use the voucher code GOFREE1819 to receive the first month free of charge (T&Cs apply)