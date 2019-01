Pompey suffered back-to-back League One defeats for the first time this season after falling to a 2-1 loss at Oxford United.

Cameron Brannagan and James Henry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Brett Pitman came off the bench to grab acrobatically reduce the deficit but the Blues were unable to find an equaliser.

Click through our gallery to see how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated Kenny Jackett’s troops.

To view the gallery, click on the link above or icon on the main image...