Pompey marched into the semi-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy with a 1-0 victory over Peterborough United.

David Wheeler booked the Blues’ spot in the last four with his 85th-minute goal.

The QPR loanee was chief sports writer Neil Allen’s man of the match after delivering an impressive performance against the Posh.

