With just over a quarter of the season to go, Portsmouth remain in the hunt to win promotion from League One despite their stuttering form of late.

But how does their run-in compare with the other sides in the top six, taking into account the average league position of the teams they still have to play? To find out, we've divided the league placings of each team's remaining opponents by the number of games left - giving a ranking of ‘difficulty’ for the promotion run-in. Here are the results.

The Hatters are sitting pretty at the top of the table and have, on paper, the easiest run-in with just Charlton and Doncaster left to play out of the top six. Average position of remaining opponents: 15th (14.92 to be precise)

Despite suffering a recent dip in form, the Addicks have the second easiest run-in, facing just Doncaster, Portsmouth and Plymouth out of the top six. Average position of remaining opponents: 14th (13.54 to be precise)

Rovers still have to play the top and bottom three sides in League One between now and the end of the season. Average position of remaining opponents: 13th (13.33 to be precise)

Just a point off the playoffs, Posh face just Sunderland and Portsmouth out of the top six, however come up against most of the top half teams. Average position of remaining opponents: 13th (13.25 to be precise)

Pompey still have Barnsley, Charlton, Peterborough and Sunderland all to play out of the top seven. Average position of remaining opponents: 12th (12.3 to be precise)

With trips to Portsmouth and Doncaster still to come, as well as a home game with Sunderland, Barnsley have, on average, the second hardest run-in in the top seven. Average position of remaining opponents: 12th (11.69 to be precise)