Pompey will have three additional weeks to sign players in August.

That’s after League One and Two clubs received the backing of the EFL to split the closure of the summer transfer window.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett will have additional time to conduct his summer transfer business. Picture: Joe Pepler

Football League and Premier League sides were forced to complete all transfer activity by August 9 last year after a vote was passed.

However, League One and Two clubs felt they were at a disadvantage with the window being shortened.

And the EFL have now approved teams in both divisions an extra three weeks (until August 29) to conduct transfer business in August.

In a statement, EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey stated: ‘By adopting this approach, EFL clubs have been given the opportunity to determine the direction of travel, with our priority ensuring that everyone has a clear understanding of the arrangements as soon as possible so as to ensure plans can be put in place for next season.

‘This week's vote indicates strong support for a difference in approach across the Championship and Leagues One and Two and proposals will be finalised ahead of a formal vote at an extraordinary general meeting in April.’

The transfer window will close on August 8 for Premier League and Championship clubs.