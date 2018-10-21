How Twitter reacted to Portsmouth’s win over Fleetwood 

Pompey folk took to Twitter to reflect on victory over Fleetwood. Here’s a selection of those views.

Thank you to everybody who helped us pay tribute to Craig Bryden, the 'Pompey Pirate', during today's game #OnePompeyPirate #Pompey

@officialpompey

Think the Pompey Pirate was watching over the game today

@danm80

Up the Pompey

@bennthompsonn

Dion Donohue has a laser beam for a left boot, pass it on

@PompeyPedro

Well done Pompey! Keep going and believing! Vamos!!! #PUP

@R3Rocha

Pompey weathered the park the bus tactics from Barton today and when we got our chance took it. Defensively superb today and @bennthompsonn showing again how quality he is. Too early to say we're going up, but what a great start.

@brendonvbone

New blue plaque outside The Lady Hamilton pub, Portsmouth @PompeyTrust #Pompey

@PompeyNewsNow

Was thinking earlier about what makes Pompey so special. Players come and go but for me there are some people who make the club what it is. In no particular order I give you.

Barry Harris Mark Catlin Roger Higgins Big Kev John Jenkins Alan Knight. I salute you all

@AndyFord33107

They began time-wasting in the first minute. Miraculously they learned how to take throw-ins and set-pieces within the same century that they were awarded after we scored.

Barton will never change. Not interested in what he has to say.

@PompeyNev

Glad to see the mighty Pompey charitably giving the keeper nothing to do all afternoon except pick it out of the net #OneShotOneGoalOnePortsmouth

@Birbkamp