Have your say

It was donned by the likes of Darren Anderton, Guy Whittingham, Andy Awford and Kit Symons in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool.

No doubt there are a fair few members of the Fratton faithful who have still got the original hanging up in their wardrobe – and get it out on match days.

But one of the most famous shirts in Pompey history will again be up for grabs very soon.

The Blues’ top they wore between 1991-93 goes on sale in the club’s Anson Road shop next month.

Supplied by retro shirt makers, Score Draw, the shirt which was sponsored by Goodmans is available for pre-order.

The original was supplied by Influence.

Fans can get their hands on the top from Monday, March 4 and Cardiff loanee Omar Bogle has been wearing it in the build-up.

The top costs £42 and can be pre-ordered by clicking here.

It should no doubt prove a popular purchase among supporters.